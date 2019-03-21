British Airways unveils 'clown' plane

The UK’s British Airways airline has unveiled a new ‘clown plane’, complete with a red nose, as part of the company’s partnership with a medical relief NGO looking to raise awareness for its fundraising campaign.

British Airways repainted one of its Airbus A320 jets, including red paint on the nose cone to give the appearance of a clown’s red nose, to raise the profile of the ongoing fundraising campaign launched by the Comic Relief aid organization.

In addition to the clown-plane, British Airways will be handing out red clown noses at airport terminals in exchange for donations.

Comic Relief says it hopes the partnership with BA will bring in at least 25 million pounds ($33 million) by its Red Nose Day event at the end of 2020.

The money raised by BA for Comic Relief thus far has gone for a variety of medical treatments and preventative care, including vaccinations for children in sub-Saharan Africa, treatment to prevent the transmission of HIV to newborn children, and funding for healthcare and education for homeless children in India.