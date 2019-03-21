Near-constant police presence at settlement raises questions

A police car is often stationed at the entrance to Adei Ad settlement in the Shilo Bloc that routinely checks drivers entering and leaving the community.

Residents feel the police are targeting them and wonder why the police do not prefer to use resources to combat traffic accidents, especially to eliminate disturbances y Arab drivers on the roads of Judea and Samaria.

"For a long time now, instead of allocating resources and providing security to the residents of Judea and Samaria against the delinquency of the difficult road to which they are witnessing, the police have been transporting police vehicles near the East Shilo checkpoint and detaining vehicles, day after day for many months, "says attorney Nati Rom. "Police harassment of residents is illegal and is being carried out for no apparent reason.

Lev HaOlam Atty. Nati Rom

"We call on Minister Gilad Erdan to open an investigation with the SJ District Police and to stop the harassment immediately," Rom added.

The Israel Police said in response: "The Israel Police and the security forces operate throughout the year to ensure the safety and security of the residents. In this framework, the police are acting to enforce traffic law throughout the country and on the roads of Judea and Samaria.

"The Israel Police will continue to enforce traffic laws everywhere and at any time, to change the driving culture in Israel and safeguard the safety and security of road users."