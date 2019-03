Why has charity become one of the main commandments of this day? And what does it teach us as human beings?

There are basically four mitzvot we have to do on Purim. What are they, why are they Purim mitzvot, and what are we supposed to get from them?

This is the next installment of this series on Purim, followed by a short discussion about the concept of tzedakah, that is charity, and what it does for us while we’re doing for other people. Who is the real recipient when we give charity?