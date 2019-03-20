The Christian Senator asked for a mezuzah

Senator Mike Lee, who is close to the administration, asked the head of the Shomron Council to affix a mezuzah at the door of his office.

US Senator Mike Lee, who is close to the Trump administration, met with the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

The meeting took place in Washington as part of the public diplomacy campaign of the Shomron Regional Council in the White House and in Congress, in order to protect Judea and Samaria in any peace plan President Donald Trump will publish after the elections in Israel.

During the meeting with Mike Lee, the Senator asked Dagan to affix a mezuzah at the entrance to his Senate office, in order to express his connection to the Jewish people and his affection for Israel.

Dagan explained to the Senator the blessing over the mezuzah and said, "Just as you are guarding us here and helping us protect the State of Israel and Judea and Samaria, I hope and believe that the mezuzah will protect you."

"Your success is our success, and with the help of God, thousands of new mezuzahs will be installed in homes in Judea and Samaria," Dagan added.

Senator Lee said in response that "Israel is important to American citizens. I feel a strong connection to the land of Israel, the placing of this mezuzah is symbolic, and it symbolizes the connection between us."