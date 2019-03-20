Purim 5779: The Oldest Hatred, A Practical Analysis

Rabbi Mike uses the comments of Haman to ask not only why we are hated, but also what we can do about it.

The Land Of Israel Network,

Jew Hatred
Flash 90

Hatred of the Jews is the oldest and most pervasive form of prejudice which humanity knows.

