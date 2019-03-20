Poll: Blue and White strengthens while Likud weakens

New polls put Blue and White party back in the lead, but differ on the extent of the lead.

The Blue and White party has risen while the Likud party has dropped sharply, according to a new poll conducted by the Magdam Institute.

According to the poll, if elections were held today the Blue and White party would win 32 Knesset seats while the Likud party would fall to 27 seats.

The Labor party would win 10 seats while Hadash-Ta'al and United Torah Judaism would win eight seats each.

The New Right party would receive six seats while the United Right and Shas parties would receive five seats each.

Five parties are close to the electoral threshold with just four seats, Kulanu, Meretz, United Arab List-Balad, Yisrael Beiteinu and Zehut.

The gap between those who prefer Binyamin Netanyahu to remain prime minister and those who prefer Benny Gantz has narrowed significantly, the poll showed. 36% of respondents stated that they prefer Netanyahu while 34% said that they prefer Gantz.

However, another poll Another poll conducted by pollster Professor Camille Fox for Channel 13 News showed different results.

According to the second poll, the gap between the Likud and Blue and White parties is just two seats. with the Blue and White party winning 31 seats to the Likud's 29.

The poll showed Labor winning nine seats while the United Right and Hadash-Ta'al would receive seven seats apiece.

The New Right would win six seats, while Meretz, Kulanu, Shas, and Zehut would receive five seats each.

The United Arab List-Balad list would win four seats.