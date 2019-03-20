Anti-Semitic fliers hung near several Los Angeles schools

Fliers with anti-Semitic messages were hung near several schools and a shopping mall in Los Angeles.

The flyers were discovered on Monday and later removed by police, the Algemeiner first reported.

Images on the flyer compared a Star of David to a Nazi swastika, calling them both hate symbols. It also asked “What is the difference between crackheads and Jews?” and also said “The murder of innocent women and children by a Rothschild led Jewish Zionist armed militia to forcibly confiscate the Land of Palestine now known as Israel.”

They were found near two high schools and an elementary school in neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.

The fliers are being investigated as a hate crime the Los Angeles Jewish Journal reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.