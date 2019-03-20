Bennett demands: Deny 'Hitler expert' entry to Poland

Following media reports that infamous British Holocaust denier David Irving is planning to lead tours of the Nazi Death Camps in Poland later this year, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) called on the Polish Government to deny Irving's entry into the country.

In a letter to Poland's Ambassador to Israel, Bennett wrote, "Given Irving's record of abhorrent statements and outright lies about the history of Holocaust, it is quite clear that he intends to use this opportunity to spread further falsehoods and vitriolic narrative."

"In so doing, he will doubtless cause deep offence to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and to all the Jewish people, as well as stoke the already raging fire of hatred and antisemitism we are witnessing around the world today.

"I therefore respectfully request that the government of Poland make it quite clear that Irving and his party will not be granted access to your country, and certainly not to the camps and other sites of memorial to the millions of my people who were murdered in that dark period of history."

Irving has described himself as a "Hitler expert."

Irving lost a libel suit he brought against Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt in 2000. Initially, he claimed that Hitler was not aware of the program to exterminate the Jews.

He later began to deny the Holocaust outright, claiming, among other things, that there is no evidence to prove that Auschwitz's gas chambers ever existed.