Katz against the UNHRC: Theater of the absurd

Acting Foreign Minister asks foreign ministers of 26 countries not to support an anti-Israeli resolution at UN Human Rights Council.

The UN Human Rights Council is expected to vote this Thursday on an anti-Israeli resolution related to violent incidents along the Gaza Strip border.

Ahead of the vote, Acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz approached the foreign ministers of the 26 member states of the UNHRC, calling on them not to support the resolution.

In the letter to his colleagues around the world, Katz wrote, "This is another initiative of the Human Rights Council's theater of the absurd."

The background to the vote is a report submitted to the Human Rights Council which claimed that Israel deliberately shot Palestinian Arab children and journalists at the Gaza border and violated international law.

Israel rejected the findings of the UN probe, calling it "hostile, deceitful and biased."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the report, saying, "Israel rejects outright the report of the UN Human Rights Council. The council sets new records of hypocrisy and lies, out of obsessive hatred of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.”

“Hamas is the one which fires rockets at Israeli civilians, throws bombs and carries out terrorist activities during the violent demonstrations along the fence,” he added.