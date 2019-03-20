Terror in Israel and lessons from the Purim story

The Holy Temple: World headquarters for truth, justice and the refinement of the human spirit.

This week the Jewish people will fast and pray on the Fast of Esther, and celebrate the joyous holiday of Purim, marking our ancestors' deliverance from the evil designs of Haman and Achashverosh in ancient Persia.

This week's edition of Temple Talk examines recurring incidents of terror in Israel as well as global terror and anti-Semitism in the light of the Purim story.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman draw their own parallels and conclusions, and provide some beautiful and original Torah insight in this week's Torah portion of parashat Tzav.

Happy Purim to all our listeners!