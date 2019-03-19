Netanyahu praises Shin Bet, Yamam and the IDF

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening congratulated the security forces for eliminating the terrorist who murdered IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Gal Keidan and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger.

"I congratulate the Shin Bet, the Yamam and the IDF for the swift action that led to the elimination of the abominable terrorist who murdered Staff Sergeant Gal Keidan and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger. Israel's long hand reaches anyone who harms our citizens and soldiers," he said.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan congratulated the Yamam soldiers and the IDF fighters who worked to eliminate the terrorist, saying, "There is no consolation for the murder of Gal Keidan and Rabbi Ettinger but we once again conveyed the message that our Yamam fighters, along with the Shin Bet and the IDF, will do everything possible to 'settle scores' with the cursed murderers. We will continue to persecute the abominable terrorists.”

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, chairman of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, said in the wake of the elimination, "I congratulate the security forces for their determination until the terrorist who murdered Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger and Gal Keidan was killed. Anyone who comes out of his home to hurt our people should know that he will be eliminated. We are committed to security.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman and former defense minister Avigdor Liberman welcomed the elimination as well, saying, "Congratulations to the security forces for the professional and speedy action that led to the elimination of the despicable terrorist."

"And once again condolences to the families of Staff Sergeant Gal Keidan and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger and wishes for the recovery of the IDF soldier who was seriously wounded in the attack."

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said, "Tonight once again, the long arm of the security forces and IDF soldiers pursued and found the despicable terrorist who carried out the attack at the Ariel junction and murdered the late Staff Sergeant Gal Keidan and the late Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger. Every vile terrorist should know that Israel will find him and settle the score with him.”

The Otzma Yehudit party said, "We welcome the elimination of the despicable terrorist who murdered Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger and Staff Sergeant Gal Keidan, but at the same time we again witnessed the shackling of the security forces: There was no need for a special force to conduct prolonged firing at the terrorist, and once the location of the terrorist was known, the forces should have been ordered to fire a missile on the house, and thus ensure the elimination of the terrorist with certainty without endangering the forces.”

The chairman of the Yesha Council, Hananel Dorani, praised the elimination of the terrorist, saying, "We were happy to hear about the location and elimination of the abominable terrorist who carried out the attack earlier this week in Ariel."

"During a meeting today between the heads of councils in Yesha and the local commander, we were briefed on the IDF's deployment in the area and the reinforcement of the forces and the progress made in locating the terrorist. We thank the IDF soldiers and the security forces who carried out the operation and are sure they will protect our residents throughout Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the rest of the country," added Dorani.