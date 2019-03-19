Yariv Levin: Apply sovereignty - an excellent answer to terror

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin stated in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the response to terror on the roads of Judea and Samaria should be through strengthening settlement, and referred to the upcoming Trump program.

"The struggle against terror is an ongoing struggle, not a specific one. Hundreds of terror attacks are prevented by the security forces and a lot of intelligence work, so it's clear this struggle will continue, even though we have sad and difficult situations like this. In every country, this is the answer to terror and the answer to those who want to expel us from our land, and this is the way to ensure security, and that's what we're committed to."

Minister Levin rejected the possibility that terror on the roads of Judea and Samaria is a chit used by the Arab side to exert political pressure before publication of the Trump program. In his opinion, there is no connection because terrorism does not need reasons to continue to try and harm us.

"I wouldn't have connected these things," says Levin. "In their view, the Trump program is no less than a disaster because it'll be much worse than any American program that's been presented to this day, so I don't think they have any hope whatsoever.

"In contrast to what we're trying to explain and justify, I don't think terror needs justification and reasons, and attempts to harm us are constantly being pursued. There are also cases with a very serious result, as in the last terrorist attack, but it has nothing to do with any political issue. I suggest not falling into the trap that lies between us when we link terrorism to a political process. There's terror because they want to expel us from our land.

"We don't know the details of the plan, but it's clear the Trump government doesn't see itself committed to the line the United States adopted for many years regarding Judea and Samaria. We also saw this at the semantic level when, for the first time, an American report didn't define Judea and Samaria as occupied territory.

"On the other side, this is seen as something dangerous that, in their view, could bring the American position in a direction much closer to us. I have no doubt that we too will have things we cannot accept and we'll have reservations, but there's room for hope."

And what would be his own position if the plan includes establishment of a Palestinian state on most of the territory and the annexation of settlement to the State of Israel? "My position is known. I strongly oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state. It has no place and it also violates the principle of our entire country and it will also harm security, but I don't suggest going into details and reactions if the plan will be such and such.

"The Prime Minister is making an effort to make the plan as close as possible to our position and when it's presented it'll be possible to relate to. The basic principle is that our right is all over the country, and this is unshakable, and our goal, which I don't hide, is to promote application of sovereignty, which is the most correct thing, and an excellent response to terror."