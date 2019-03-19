Rabbi Z.Y. Kook On Rabbi Meir Kahane in the Knesset
Interview with the head of Machon Shilo, Rabbi David Bar-Hayim.
Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook
Courtesy of the Baharav family and the Ofra Archive
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldRabbi Z.Y. Kook On Rabbi Meir Kahane in the Knesset
Rabbi Z.Y. Kook On Rabbi Meir Kahane in the Knesset
Interview with the head of Machon Shilo, Rabbi David Bar-Hayim.
Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook
Courtesy of the Baharav family and the Ofra Archive
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top