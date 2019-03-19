New parties, old politics

More about Israel's election: What some party leaders have to say.

Moshe Ya'alon, Gabi Ashkenazi, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid of Blue and White

Preparing for an election is an enormous logistical task which began immediately after the previous one.

Then, suddenly the Election Committee had the surprise of 46 parties instead of the usual 36, causing much additional work!

Hear: All about the work involved and the people who are preparing 1200 voting stations all over Israel.

Also: How Moshe 'Bogie' Ya'alon and Naftali Bennett explain the policies of their new parties.

And: What Isaac Herzog the former leader of Israel's Labor Party and today's Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel has to say to Diaspora Jewry.

Plus: A word about out Supreme Court.