This is the time for a leadership that will deter terrorists

Josh Hasten says that the attack near Ariel only proves the need to take a tough stance toward terrorism.

Josh Hasten discusses yesterday’s murderous jihadist attack, which claimed the lives of two Israelis while another is fighting for his life.

In the stabbing/shooting near Ariel, the two Israelis murdered were Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a father of 12 from Eli, and 19-year-old IDF Sgt. Gal Keidan.

Hasten says that while the Jews have been targeted by their enemies for thousands of years, now that we have a State, and an army, it’s time for a leader to emerge who will show strength, and create deterrence so our enemies know not to start up with the State of Israel and the Jewish People.