Judea and Samaria leaders to meet with Netanyahu: 'Blackmail'

Sources in Judea and Samaria say PM does not deliver on security for residents ahead of meeting tomorrow.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will arrive tomorrow (Tuesday) for a meeting with council heads in Judea and Samaria.

The meeting will take place in the Binyamin area as part of the Likud campaign.

Sources in the region are protesting against Netanyahu's arrival in Judea and Samaria and claim that he wants to be seen as a prime minister who cares for the settlers even though the prime minister took pride in the few construction he has approved in recent years.

"Bibi comes to us to blackmail us for votes, but does not bring basic security to the residents of Judea and Samaria who only this week suffered a loss with the murder of Rabbi Achad Ettinger," one of the sources told Arutz Sheva.

"The construction is frozen, the security does not exist, and the Trump plan around the corner does not prevent the prime minister from being photographed with the settlers and asking for their trust," added another source. "It's just a show of flattery."