Telling true story to United Nations in Geneva

Representatives of My Truth organization come to UN in Geneva to present Israeli side as entire day's discussion is aimed against Israel.

A delegation from the My Truth organization took part in a large demonstration outside UN headquarters today in Geneva. The demonstration took place as a discussion was held inside the Council building entirely devoted to criticizing Israel over activities along the Gaza Strip border.

Organization representatives presented the testimonies exhibition of the "Human Shields" project. As part of the project, the organization gathered dozens of photographed testimonies of IDF soldiers from various units and service periods, describing the terrorist organizations' use of the civilian population (children, elderly women, medical teams, etc.) to perpetrate terror attacks.

Delegation members taking part in a special panel held at the council building told the true story of IDF soldiers' confrontation with terrorist organizations.

"It's important that the voice of IDF soldiers be heard in the place where hypocrisy cries to the heavens," says My Truth organization Director Avichai Shurshan, "against the council that passes countless decisions against Israel and zero decisions against Hamas and the terror organizations. For years now, IDF soldiers and the State of Israel have been repeatedly portrayed as war criminals in the international community. We must put an end to this. This delegation is part of extensive international activity that brings to the world the real voice of IDF soldiers and the story of human rights violations and war crimes committed by terrorist organizations."