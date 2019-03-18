Hamas inmates set fire in Ramon Prison

Inmates set fire to mattresses in fourteen cells in Ramon Prison. Prisons Service spokesman: 'Under full control of IPS staff.'

At approximately 18:15, Hamas wing inmates set fire to mattresses in fourteen cells in the Ramon Prison. An Israel Prison Service official summarized the incident, saying it was "under the full control of IPS staff."

The fire was immediately extinguished by the prison staff, with the help of firefighters on call.

There were no injuries to IPS staff as a result of the fire. One staff member was lightly injured in the hand and was treated there. One prisoner was slightly injured in the leg and was treated on the spot.

All the 88 prisoners who were in the wing were removed.

"The prisoners who carried out the arson will be tried and punished", said the official, "The initial investigation revealed that IPS staff was well prepared and acted as required"