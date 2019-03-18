Prime Minister and Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu sharply criticized the chairman of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, at an event of the Likud party in Jerusalem.

"I strongly condemn the wild attacks by Lapid and Gantz against the Mossad and the Shin Bet and against me. We are protecting Israel's security. And even if the panic is understandable, these attacks have no place. I call on Lapid and Gantz to stop attacking the Shin Bet and the Mossad and to keep them out of politics, "Netanyahu said.

"Now it turns out that when I ordered [the Mossad] to break into Iran's nuclear archive, Iran broke into Benny Gantz's mobile phone, which is ironic for two reasons: Ganz was the chairman of a bankrupt cyber-company, and he was supposed to keep his phone secure - which was his responsibility. If Gantz could not protect his phone, how would he protect our country? Secondly, Ganz and Lapid supported the dangerous nuclear agreement with Iran - the agreement that I fought against and [eventually] I finally convinced, to my delight, the president of the United States to withdraw from the agreement and impose renewed sanctions on Iran," he added.

"I hope that Gantz and Lapid, who do not understand what environment we live in, what kind of regime we are dealing with, I hope they will finally learn the lesson, but I am not counting on it on it. They are not the ones who can defend Israel against the threats coming from Iran, and every day this is proven again and again," the prime minister said.