Hamas operative charged with placing explosives, firing missiles

The Southern District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment in the Southern Gaza Strip District Court today against 27-year-old Hamas leader Yusef Mabhouh, who has been charged with numerous state security offenses.

According to the facts of the indictment, in 2006 Mabhouh joined Hamas. In the framework of his operations in the military wing and in other special units of the organization, Mabhouh took part in Operations Cast Lead and Pillar of Defense, engaged in armed operations, and placed explosives weighing approximately 300 kg.

During Operation Cast Lead, Mabhouh participated in digging tunnels, preparing anti-tank mines, and firing short-range missiles at Israel. Mabhouh and his collaborators fired the missiles with timers, set once every two days during the operation each time firing three missiles. In one case, Mabhouh and his collaborators set the timer and fired three missiles, two of which were fired towards Israel, exploded in the air, and fell in the Gaza Strip, and the third hit a nearby school wall in the Gaza Strip. Following the hit on the school wall, a rumor was spread in Gaza that the school was caused by Israeli bombardment.

In addition, according to the indictment, Mabhouh and the members of the unit ambushed IDF forces and placed explosive devices in the trees and connected them to detonators intended for use if IDF forces entered the area. After the operation, Mabhouh maintained terror tunnels.

Last month, Mabhouh crossed the border between Israel and Gaza and entered Israel illegally. IDF soldiers arrested the defendant immediately upon entering Israel.

The indictment attributes to Mabhouh the commission of many serious offenses against state security for offenses of attempted murder, membership in a terror organization, weapons offenses, service to an unlawful association, infiltration, and more. The prosecution is seeking to extend the defendant's remand until the end of legal proceedings against him.