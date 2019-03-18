22 years for Jerusalem bus station terrorist

The Jerusalem District Court sentenced a terrorist who stabbed a security guard at Jerusalem's Central Bus Station to 22 years in prison.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judges sentenced the terrorist to two years' probation, and he will also be required to compensate the security guard to the amount of NIS 200,000.

Yassin Abu al-Qara'a committed the attack in December 2017. His intended victim, Asher Elmaliach, testified at a sentencing hearing al Qaea'a in January.

"I came to work like any ordinary day," Elmaliach told the judges. "We received information that that guy, Yassin, was a suspect, we checked him and he had documents only for the seam line, he did not come to do a day of fun or travel, but to carry out a mass casualty attack."

"I came to look you in the eyes and say: "Mr. Yassin, you have not succeeded, I am alive and well - I stand on my feet, thank G-d,"" added Elmaliach.

Elmaliach later told of his condition and said that although he was rehabilitated and returned to work, he is not like he was before the incident. "Although I went back to work three months ago in another place, but my status was drastically damaged, I would have to walk around with a bandage on my chest to hide the scar. Every morning I see it."