Kinneret rises 6.5 centimeters in one day

Precipitation raises Kinneret's water level 6.5 centimeters in 24 hours, but experts expect rise to slow in coming days.

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose 6.5 centimeters since Sunday, and currently stands at 212.35 meters below sea level, the Water Authority reported.

Its current water level is 65 centimeters above the lower red line, and 3.55 meters below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full. However, the speed at which the water rises is expected to slow over the coming days, since it is not clear when the next significant rains will be.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures rising to seasonal average. Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be clear. During the afternoon, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast. Temperatures will rise significantly, becoming higher than seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and strong northern winds will blow along the coast. Temperatures will remain higher than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures. Light rains may fall in northern Israel.