Transportation Ministry to run 90 night-time bus lines on Purim

Israel's Transportation Ministry instructed that buses run on Purim night to and from areas where there are parties and "night life."

Buses will run Wednesday night and Thursday night, until the wee hours of the morning.

The 90 routes, operated by Israel's bus companies, are expected to serve tens of thousands of Israelis in 100 cities and towns, from Nahariya in the north to Eilat in the south.

The routes will run from the end of the regular bus service until 4:00a.m. the following morning.

"The lines run from residential neighborhoods to places of entertainment and back, and will allow partygoers go and enjoy themselves and return home safely," a statement read.