Kim Kardashian postpones planned Israel trip

Reality star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, push off planned visit to Israel.

Reality star Kim Kardashian postponed a trip to Israel planned for this week.

Kardashian was scheduled to visit Israel to promote the Israeli sunglasses brand Carolina Lemke, which is partially owned by Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli. The two women were to be photographed together for the publicity campaign.

The company said that the visit would be rescheduled. It did not give a reason for the postponement, though Israeli media has speculated it was due to the firing of two rockets from Gaza on Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

The four-day visit was to include Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, their children, and her sister Courtney and family, according to reports.

The launch date for the new line of Carolina Lemke sunglasses had been scheduled for Wednesday, featuring Kardashian and Refaeli. Billboards and advertising already have been rolled out ahead of the launch.

Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, visited Israel in April 2015 with West. The couple baptized their daughter, North, at the Cathedral of St. James in Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter.