Hamas injures dozens of Gazans

Hamas forces continue to suppress protests against the cost of living throughout the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of “Palestine”, on Sunday condemned the violence waged by Hamas against demonstrators who protested against the cost of living in Gaza.

In an interview with Palestine TV, Hussein called on Hamas to follow the word of Allah, to respect Palestinian honor and to refrain from attacking women, children and residents in their homes.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian Authority (PA) Wafa news agency reported on Sunday that armed Hamas militia operatives continued to attack residents of Gaza.

According to the report, armed Hamas operatives broke into residents' homes in Rafah, attacked a number of residents in the area of ​​Abu al-Jidyan Square in the Jabalya refugee camp, and carried out arrests east of Shaja'iya while using massive gunfire.

It was also reported that in Deir al-Balah, armed Hamas activists dispersed a women's demonstration calling for the release of detainees, broke into a private house in Khan Yunis and arrested residents of Beit Lahiya.

Hamas forces have been strongly suppressing demonstrations against the cost of living, during which live ammunition was fired at the demonstrators and violent means were used to disperse them. Dozens of residents were injured in these incidents.