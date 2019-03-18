Netanyahu and Bennett clash during Cabinet meeting

New Right chairman criticizes Netanyahu who agreed to increase the amount of Qatari money entering Gaza: Capitulation to terrorism.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu clashed during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, during which the ministers were updated on the attempts to reconcile with Hamas, on increasing agricultural exports and expanding the fishing sector in the Gaza Strip.

Bennett told Netanyahu, "There was no need to issue a statement that the rocket fire on Gush Dan was carried out by mistake." Netanyahu replied, "I do not agree with you. It teaches about responsibility. Chief of Staff Kochavi also supported the IDF’s decision to update the circumstances of the shooting on Gush Dan.”

Bennett also attacked the Prime Minister for agreeing to increase the amount of Qatari money entering the Gaza Strip if quiet is maintained. “Allowing Qatari money into Gaza now is a mistake, this is capitulation to terrorism. A message of weakness."

Earlier on Sunday, a poll published on Kan 11 News revealed that the Blue and White party is losing its lead and that the Likud party is once again becoming the largest party.

If elections were held today, the Likud led by Netanyahu wins 31 seats, while Blue and White drops to second place and wins 30 seats.

The Labor Party, headed by Avi Gabbay, has nine seats, and the Hadash-Ta'al list headed by Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi wins eight seats.

United Torah Judaism, Shas, the New Right of Bennett and Shaked, the Union of Right-Wing Parties and Meretz each have six Knesset seats.

Zehut headed by Moshe Feiglin continues to pass the electoral threshold with four seats. Yisrael Beytenu and Ra'am-Balad have four seats each as well.

Kulanu headed by Moshe Kahlon and Gesher headed by Orly Levi-Abekasis do not pass the threshold, according to this poll.