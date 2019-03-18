Rav Chaim’s advice regarding Matanos L’Evyonim

What is the most fitting way to fulfill the mitzvah of Matanos Levyonim on Purim? See Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky's response.

Purim is approaching, and the Jewish People have begun preparations for the mitzvah of giving matanos l’evyonim. How to proceed with this mitzvah, as with all mitzvos, is immeasurably important. When choosing how to fulfill it, many turn each year to the gedolim for guidance. Rav Chaim Kanievsky released a handwritten letter today addressing the subject:

“I was asked: where is the fitting place to give Matanos Levyonim? I said that I give to 'Kupat Ha'Ir' because they support desperately poor people. Their gabbaim are like Rabi Chanina ben Tradyon, and they give to all types [of Jews]. One should give Matanos Levyonim to there.”

This is not only Rav Kanievsky’s advice to others, but his own post-Megillah custom:

"It is my custom now for several years to give Matanos L'evyonim to Kupat Ha'Ir immediately after Megillah reading, and through this I have fulfilled my requirement (of Tzedaka for Purim day)"

In keeping with its tradition, charity organization Kupat Ha’Ir has screened and identified many of the poorest families in Israel. Among them are suffering widows, orphans, and talmidei chachamim. They are in dire need, and matanos l’evyonim provides them an essential life jacket in the tossing sea of burdens like medical debt, and severe poverty.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky has taken upon himself to be the shaliach of these desperately poor individuals. And for the next few days only, people all over the world will join the Rav by donating to Kupat Ha'Ir's matanos l'evyonim campaign.

In keeping with the strictest halacha, funds are distributed on the day of Purim.

Rav Kanievsky will also daven for all those who donate, and gave a bracha to donors: That they should have a home blessed by Hashem, have healthiness and a long life, be spared from troubles, and see yeshuos.

