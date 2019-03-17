National Union leader: Supreme Court is not in charge

MK Bezalel Smotrich warns that if Otzma Yehudit candidate is disqualified, Israel will need 'mountain of votes' to bring court down to size.

National Union Chairman Bezalel Smotrich emphasized that voters, not the Supreme Court, would decide the results of Israel's elections.

"Before we heard the judges' decision today, I would like to remind them that they are not the ones making decisions - not on security, not on settlements in Judea and Samaria, not regarding the infiltrators, and not regarding who you can vote for," he said.

"If they G-d forbid disqualify [Dr. Michael] Ben-Ari, we will need a mountain of Knesset votes to return the Supreme Court to its proper size and natural job."

On Thursday, Supreme Court justices discussed an appeal to disqualify Otzma Yehudit candidate Dr. Michael Ben-Ari.

Earlier this month, Ben-Ari received the Central Elections Commmittee's approval to run for Knesset. It is estimated that the Supreme Court will likely disqualify him, especially considering Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's stance on the matter.

The Otzma Yehudit party is currently running in a joint list with the National Union and Jewish Home.