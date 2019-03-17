Blue and White: Netanyahu leaked that Iran hacked Gantz's phone

The Blue and White appealed to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, demanding that he open an investigation into the leak that Iran had hacked party leader Benny Gantz's cell phone. The party hinted that it believes that the Prime Minister's Office is responsible for the leak.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the party's representatives claim that "a person with access to sensitive security information and who has an interest in trying to harm (ret.) Ganz" is responsible for the leak.

The letter does not directly name Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu or his associates, but strongly hinted that they bore responsibility for the leak. "There is a series of indications that link the leaks to a very specific office in Jerusalem," they wrote to the attorney general.

Yedioth Ahronot noted that the Blue and White representatives are careful to put in their letter the word "hacking" in quotation marks. "Leaking an event with potentially security-related characteristics constitutes a serious violation of state security," they claimed. "The more this leak was made from political motives, the greater the damage to state security, the greater the breach of trust. It is hard to imagine a loss of a more moral path than a situation in which the security of the state and the official elements loyal to it are enslaved in favor of a narrow political interest."

In addition, Blue and White asked the attorney general to instruct the prime minister to "refrain from making personal and political use of the parties under his authority or the information before him."

The Prime Minister's Office denied any connection to the leak. The newspaper quoted the party's response that the head of the Shin Bet did not inform Netanyahu about the incident: "The prime minister and the Likud are not connected to the publication about Gantz in any way."

"On the other hand, Ganz, who stands by the fence and says that he will be more aggressive, supported the dangerous nuclear agreement with Iran and took part in an event commemorating a thousand Hamas terrorists who were killed in Operation Protective Edge," the Likud said.