The Union of Right-Wing Parties is preparing for a broad campaign if the Supreme Court justices decide to disqualify Dr. Michael Ben-Ari from running in the Knesset elections.

The party, which is made up of the Jewish Home, National Union and Otzma Yehudit, plans to come out with huge posters with pictures of the judges who ordered a disqualification under the title, "They will not decide. The people will decide at the ballot box."

Meanwhile, it was reported on Saturday night that the lawyer of Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, Yitzhak Bam, passed an urgent clarification to the Supreme Court a few hours before the start of Shabbat on Friday afternoon.

The document submitted by Attorney Bam discusses a series of quotes that were at the center of the Supreme Court hearing in Ben-Ari's case.

The clarification indicates that members of the Reform movement took advantage of the fact that the Supreme Court did not require them to submit full transcripts and took things out of context. Thus, for example, regarding remarks by Dr. Ben-Ari on the Arabs of Haifa, it was argued that the Reform movement concealed from the court the fact that the statements were published on the evening on which huge demonstrations in support of Hamas in Gaza were held in Haifa, and that the quotes attributed to Dr. Ben-Ari omitted sayings in which he clarified he was talking about Israel’s enemies and the vast majority of the Arabs in Haifa, but not about all the Arabs in the State of Israel.

Regarding the comments on employment of Arabs in Gush Etzion, Attorney Bam pointed out that the documents submitted to the court by the appellants concealed the fact that the statements were made after the murder of Ari Fuld, and that Ben-Ari's remarks refer to Arabs from the Palestinian Authority who are employed in Gush Etzion.

As for the Bedouin soldiers, here too the Reform movement hid the fact that the remarks were made against the background of a family unification affair, and that in any case regarding the soldiers from the Bedouin sector, Dr. Ben-Ari made it clear that he had no problem with anyone who serves in the IDF and is loyal to the State of Israel.

Half an hour before the start of Shabbat, the President of the Supreme Court ordered the court secretariat to accept the request and pass on the clarification of Dr. Ben-Ari to her colleagues in and to the Reform movement for a response.