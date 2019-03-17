Hamas suppresses social protest in Gaza

The official Palestinian Authority (PA) news agency Wafa reported that Hamas gunmen attacked using live ammunition and clubs hundreds of residents throughout Gaza who were protesting in demand to improve their living conditions and cancel the fees and taxes levied on basic goods.

Wafa quoted eyewitnesses who said that Hamas’ armed militia operatives chased the demonstrators who tried to reach the gathering places in several towns in Gaza, in accordance with a call by the youth movement that promoted the social protest under the slogan "We want to live."

Violent confrontations took place in the Shati Square, at the Al-Azhar University junction, in the al-Rimal neighborhood, in the Sheikh Radwan market area, in Al-Jal'a Square in Gaza City, and in Khan Yunis, Balah, and in the al-Maghazi and al-Bureij camps.

According to the report, in several places the demonstrators were able to set tires on fire and fly banners against the cost of living and against the violence against them.

The demonstrations against the cost of living continued on Saturday for the third consecutive day in Gaza. On Friday, the so-called “March of the Return” processions along the border fence with Israel were cancelled, possibly in light of the spreading of the social protest directed against the Hamas authorities.

Pictures posted on social media showed residents, including young people, who were seriously injured by Hamas militias.