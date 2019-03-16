Tel Aviv activist wants Shaked to continue as Justice Minister

Tel Aviv activist Sheffi Paz expressed hope that Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) would remain in her position after the April 9 elections.

Responding to a video clip in which a resident of southern Tel Aviv thanked Shaked for her work, Paz tweeted, "We want you in the Justice Ministry."

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Paz added, "At the end of the day, the battle of southern Tel Aviv and the other poor neighborhoods is not fought in a vacuum, but in a closed system in which the final judge is the Supreme Court, which has named itself as Israel's constitutional court."

"As a result, our only chance of receiving a fair ruling is to vary the human and political scenery of the Supreme Court's justices. Shaked is working on this, thoroughly and quietly. So far, she's the only one who can actually prove she's done anything."