Right-wing bloc gaining power

New poll shows Blue and White leading Likud by three Knesset seats - but unable to form coalition.

A new poll published Saturday night on the "Meet the Israeli Press" TV program showed the Blue and White party continuing to lead the Likud.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Blue and White party would receive 31 Knesset seats, and the Likud would receive 28.

The left-wing Labor party would receive 10 Knesset seats, with the Arab Hadash-Ta'al party, the United Right, and the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ following with seven seats each.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party would receive six Knesset seats.

Six parties would receive four Knesset seats each, barely passing the electoral threshold: Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu, the left-wing Meretz, the Arab Ra'am-Balad, former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, and Moshe Feiglin's Zehut.

The breakdown would give the right-wing bloc a total of 66 Knesset seats, with the center-left bloc receiving 56.