Atta Alian was killed in Friday's New Zealand shooting. His father is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Atta Alian, a software engineer in his 30s and a resident of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, was one of those killed in two Friday shootings in New Zealand.

The shootings, which occurred in two mosques, injured 20 people and killed 49.

Alian is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter.

His father, Dr. Muhammed Alian, was injured in the shooting.

He is in serious condition and remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.