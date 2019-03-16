Erdogan to Netanyahu: You need to twist your son's ears

Turkish Pres. Erdogan threatens to 'educate Israel' if Yair Netanyahu continues using 'shameful nicknames.'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday belittled Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's son Yair, after he called Istanbul by its ancient name of Constantinople, Kan reported.

The news outlet quoted Erdogan, who spoke prior to local elections.

"You need to twist your son's ear for calling Istanbul Constantinople. I have ways of educating Israel if Netanyahu's son continues to use shameful nicknames," Kan quoted Erdogan as saying.

Two days ago, the younger Netanyahu responded to a tweet his father wrote regarding Erdogan.

"I want to remind him that Istanbul is, in essence, Constantinople!" Yair wrote. "It was the capital of the Byzantine empire and the center of Christian Orthodoxy for more than a thousand years before the Turkish conquest."

Last November, Yair called veteran journalist Amnon Abramovich a "garbage can, stupid, and a Soviet propagandist...the nation of Israel hates him."

In December, Facebook blocked Yair Netanyahu’s account after he shared content banned by the platform that called for avenging the deaths of Israelis killed by Palestinian Arab terrorists.