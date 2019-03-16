The battle of the video clips

PM Netanyahu points out: 'Iran supports Gantz and Lapid.' Benny Gantz shoots back: 'You're going to teach ME what strong means?'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night spoke about Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's hacked telephone, and party leader MK Yair Lapid's statement that "the fact that Bibi [Netanyahu] used sensitive security information in order to try to smear Benny Gantz is proof that he fears him. And he fears him rightly."

"The lies of MK Yair Lapid, who is [the Blue and White party's] candidate for Prime Minister for half a term, will not help," Netanyahu said. "Shabak (Israel Security Agency) confirmed that the Prime Minister knows nothing about Gantz's issue, and senior journalists have also said that. This is Lapid and Gantz's attempt to distort the fact that the Iranian government openly supports them, and they supported the Iran Deal while Netanyahu opposed it."

Previouisly, the Blue and White party hinted that Netanyahu was behind the hack's publication.

Gantz and Lapid have declared that they will rotate the position of prime minister between themselves if their party manages to form a government.

In addition, the Blue and White party published a video clip Saturday evening criticizing Netanyahu. The video, titled, "Enough, Bibi," shows Blue an White party leaders laughing at Netanyahu's comment, which appears in a promotional video, that Gantz is "weak left."

"You're going to teach ME what it means to be strong?" Gantz asks in the video. "I eliminated [Hamas leader] Ahmed Jabari. Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, who is also one of the Blue and White leaders, can be heard saying, "I commanded troops, brigades, divisions." The party's fourth leader, Gabi Ashkenazi, pipes in, "We destroyed the Syrian reactor."

"We're not the ones who paid $15 million in protection to Hamas," Ashkenazi says in the video. "Five hundred rockets were fired at the residents of southern Israel, and you kept quiet," Gantz adds.