Fallen soldier's mother blasts PM's 'great audacity'

Hadar Goldin's mother: Netanyahu knows exactly where Hadar and Oron are and who holds them.

More than 300 people took part on Friday in the weekly Misdar Hadar protest, held for the 47th time in the Gaza envelope.

Misdar Hadar is named for Hadar Goldin, the IDF soldier whose body has been held by Hamas in Gaza in 2014.

Prof. Simcha Goldin, Hadar’s father, said at the gathering, "Jabotinsky wrote in the Beitar anthem that 'silence is filth, worthless is blood and soul.' Prof. Benzion Netanyahu talked about it all the time, we’re sure he taught this to his son, the prime minister, and it's time he implemented it."

Goldin continued, "When there is silence which is filth, then you pay with life. When we abandon the soldiers, we suffer "

Dr. Leah Goldin, Hadar's mother, added, "The prime minister, who sent Hadar to Gaza, has been doing nothing for four and a half years to bring him back. In a speech yesterday, with great audacity, he compares Hadar and Oron [Shaul] to fallen soldiers whose burial place is unknown.”

"Netanyahu knows exactly where Hadar and Oron are and who holds them, Yahya Sinwar, the same person who receives $20 million from him every month," she said.

