Gantz on telephone hacking: Political and delusional story

Benny Gantz calls to focus on restoring deterrence and not on the hacking of his cellular phone by Iranians.

Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, on Friday afternoon addressed the reports of the hacking of his cell phone by Iranians and attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's security policy.

In a press conference at Kibbutz Nahal Oz in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, Gantz said in response to Thursday’s rocket fire on Tel Aviv, "What we have been seeing recently is Israel's loss of deterrence. The State of Israel is not determining the agenda, but rather [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar and the elements in Gaza.”

"We must return the initiative to our hands, to adopt a tough and ongoing policy," emphasized the Blue and White chairman.

Gantz was asked what happened regarding the hacking of his cell phone and replied, "All of a sudden someone is publishing a completely fictional, gossipy and political story. What I had to say - I’ve said. I am not going to this place of gossip. This is important, there are two big incidents here and we must not blur them. We are in a fight over ethics and democracy and over our home.”

"Gantz is not the story, there is no threat to me or anything security-related. There’s no point in discussing this,” he insisted. When asked why he did not update Yair Lapid about the hacking, Gantz replied that "Yair Lapid is irrelevant. Neither him nor anyone else."

The Blue and White Party claims that the Iranian hacking of Gantz's mobile phone was leaked to the media in order to harm his candidacy in the Knesset elections. "Gantz's personal phone, which was broken into a few months ago, had no security information, no embarrassing videos and he never faced extortion. Gantz is the leading candidate for prime minister of Israel, and it is clear to every citizen and every reasonable person that the timing of the leak is not coincidental,” said Blue and White.

"The briefings of Netanyahu's associates starting yesterday and the wholesale dissemination of lies prove beyond any doubt who is behind the publication and why," they added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)