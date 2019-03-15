Jay Shapiro claims that Jew hatred went undercover after the Holocaust but it is now back in style, as the world's oldest hate.
In his opinion, everyone must say no to anti-Semitism because of the past and for the future.
|
Why do they hate us? Just because we're proud Jews
Jay Shaipro thinks that it's a shame that Jew hatred is now respectable in many countries.
Anti-Semitism
Eduard Dolinsky
Jay Shapiro claims that Jew hatred went undercover after the Holocaust but it is now back in style, as the world's oldest hate.
In his opinion, everyone must say no to anti-Semitism because of the past and for the future.
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top