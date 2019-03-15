Why do they hate us? Just because we're proud Jews

Jay Shaipro thinks that it's a shame that Jew hatred is now respectable in many countries.

Jay Shapiro,

Anti-Semitism
Eduard Dolinsky

Jay Shapiro claims that Jew hatred went undercover after the Holocaust but it is now back in style, as the world's oldest hate.

In his opinion, everyone must say no to anti-Semitism because of the past and for the future.

Anti-Semitism



