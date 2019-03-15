World leaders condemn New Zealand shooting

Britain's Queen and Chief Rabbi Mirvis condemn New Zealand shooting, together with Israel's Pres. Rivlin and White House.

Responding to two shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, leaders from around the world condemned the display of evil and expressed support for the Muslim victims.

The shootings which took place in two mosques, claimed 49 lives and caused injuries to at least twenty people.

In Britain, Queen Elizabeth II said she was "deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch."

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who serves as the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, responded, "There can be few acts of greater evil than the massacre of peaceful people at prayer."

"The attacks in New Zealand were terrorism of the most despicable kind, callously planned and motivated by the scourge of Islamophobia. The victims and their families are in our hearts and our prayers."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin responded, "I condemn the terrorist attack on the mosques in Christchurch in the strongest possible terms and send my condolences on behalf of the people of #Israel to the families of the victims, the injured, the government and the people of #NewZealand."

"Murder of people at prayer, in their most holy and sacred place, is a depraved and despicable act. For people of all religions and of none, a red line has been crossed. Our thoughts and prayers for the full recovery of the injured in the #NewZealandTerroristAttack."

The White House also condemned the attack.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack in Christchurch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a Friday statement. "We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand and their government against this vicious act of hate."