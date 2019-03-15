Rivlin to Ethiopia: Allow us to continue searching crash site

Pres. Rivlin thanks Ethiopian Pres. Sahle-Work Zewde for allowing teams to search area, requests she do 'all she can' to help families.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Friday spoke with President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde regarding the Ethiopian Airlines crash earlier this week.

The Sunday crash claimed the lives of nearly 150 people, including two Israelis - 55-year-old Shimon Re'em, and 49-year-old Avraham Matzliah.

During the conversation, Rivlin thanked Sahle-Work for allowing Israeli teams to search the area.

President Rivlin conveyed the distress felt by the families of those who are waiting to receive the remains of their loved ones and asked Sahle-Work to do all she can to speed up the process of finding and identifying the victims.

Rivlin also conveyed his condolences on the terrible tragedy, emphasizing that his heart and the hearts of all Israeli citizens were with the families of the victims in their pain.

We understand your responsibility and appreciate your efforts to investigate and draw conclusions, but we request that you do all you can to alleviate the pain of the families,” he said.

“The State of Israel will go to any place on earth to bring our loved ones home. Please allow us to continue searching as widely as possible.”