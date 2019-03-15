Rain expected in northern Israel

After two days of winter, rain, flooding, to continue over weekend.

The winter weather which began Wednesday afternoon will continue into next week, forecasters said.

As a result of the precipitation, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose two centimeters between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy. During the morning hours, there will be local rainfall in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise.

On Friday night, local rains will fall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Saturday will see rainfall across the country, from the north to the northern Negev, as well as a few thunderstorms. Winds will pick up strength and there may be flooding in the southern and eastern rivers. Temperatures will drop to lower than seasonal average. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and there may be dust storms in southern Israel.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. During the morning hours, there is a chance of light local rains in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will rise but remain lower than seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear with an additional rise in temperatures.