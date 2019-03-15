New Zealand shootings 'indiscriminately' targeted civilians

Chabad rabbi asks public to pray for victims of New Zealand shootings after number of dead rises to forty.

Rabbi Shmueli Feldman, who chairs Chabad ACT and serves as Treasurer of the Rabbinical Council of Australia and New Zealand, responded on Friday to shootings in two mosques,

At least forty people died in the attacks.

In a statement, Rabbi Feldman said, "We are deeply pained by the senseless acts of hate and murder that took place today at Mosques in Christchurch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and friends in the Muslim community and beyond."

"An attack at a place of worship, indiscriminately targeting civilians, is just pure evil and an affront to all those who cherish life and freedom.

"Whilst we are shocked and shaken by everything that has happened, we are also grateful to the NZ police and all of the first responders for their heroic efforts.

"The grand Chabad Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, taught of the need to turn tears into action.

"I ask all synagogues, especially throughout Australia and New Zealand, to dedicate prayers this Shabbat for the healing of the victims in this heinous attack.

"As we will continue to pray for the speedy recoveries of the many victims and their families, let us take courage from the age-old Jewish adage 'a little bit of light will dispel a great deal of darkness.' It is an indisputable reality: when light and goodness encounter darkness and hate, light and goodness will -without fail - prevail.

"Lastly, across the globe, people of all faith and persuasions, let us join together, in ensuring that the lives of the victims live on. We do this by continuing the unity being displayed in fighting hate and by the enormous outpouring of love and prayer, in our own homes, respective places of worship and communities and, indeed, in the world at large."