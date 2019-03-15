Danon: UN must recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization

Amb. Danny Danon says 'no reason to hold double standard' when Israel defends itself.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon on Friday demanded the UN condemn Gaza's rocket attacks on Israel and recognize Hamas as a terror organization.

"From within a civilian population which serves as a human shield, Hamas is firing at Israeli civilians and therefore committing a double war crime," Danon said.

"Israel will take any action necessary in order to protect its citizens and ensure its security.

"A terror organization which attempts to harm Israeli citizens will need to deal with uncompromising strength which will not let it rest."

Danon emphasized, "Any other country in the world would not hesitate to act for the sake of its' citizens security, and therefore there is no reason to hold a double standard when it comes to Israel."

On Thursday evening, two rockets were fired at Tel Aviv. Since then several more rockets were fired at Gaza-area communities, including a round of rockets just prior to 3:00a.m.