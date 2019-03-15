The conflicts between olim living in Israel and Diaspora Jews

The tension between Diaspora Jews and olim that is influencing, affecting, and maybe blocking potential Aliyah is finally coming to a head.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about how global Jew hatred increasing at an alarming rate will break and ease the tension between olim and Diaspora Jews.

Accordingly, it is just a matter of time, not too long, before there is a massive Aliyah like never before.

Jews in Israel are indeed safer than in the highly dangerous Diaspora.

In so doing ,many more Jews are protected from the ravages of Jew hatred even though Jew hatred will not be eradicated.