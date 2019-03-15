'Rightists do not represent humanity for me'

Actress and model Yael Abecassis backs Rotem Sela, blasts right. Smotrich: The campaign against us only gives us more seats.

Actress and model Yael Abecassis on Thursday discussed the firestorm that broke out earlier in the week following the post published by model and actress Rotem Sela on her Instagram account regarding Minister Miri Regev's remarks about Israel's Arab citizens.

Sela had responded to an interview journalist Rina Matzliah held with Regev, during which Regev asserted that Benny Gantz would form a coalition with the Arab parties if he is chosen to head the enxt government.

“Rina is silent. I ask myself, why doesn’t Rina ask in bewilderment - And what’s the problem with the Arabs??? There are also Arab citizens in this country. Israel is a state of its citizens, and all people were born equal and Arabs, Heaven forbid, are people too, and so are Druze, and so are gays, by the way, and so are lesbians and so are…*shock*...leftists,” wrote Sela.

Among those to respond to Sela was none other than Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who wrote, "Dear Rotem, important amendment: Israel is not a state of all its citizens. According to the Basic Law on Nationality we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and of it only.”

"As you wrote, there is no problem with the Arab citizens of Israel - they have equal rights to us all and the Likud government invested more in the Arab sector than any other government. The Likud only wanted to sharpen the central question in these elections: A strong right-wing government headed by me or a left-wing government headed by Lapid and Gantz with the support of the Arab parties? Lapid and Gantz have no other way of forming a government and such a government will undermine the security of the state and its citizens. The decision - in another month at the ballot box. Good day,” continued Netanyahu.

In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday, Abecassis commented on the saga and said, "Today the rightists do not represent humanity for me. I'm sorry if it sounds bad but I say what I feel."

"I tip my cap to Sela. She surprised me, it's a brave move. She's endangering her profession and her livelihood," Abecassis added.

"It's no longer a matter of right or left, it's a matter of humanity against insanity. The right’s incitement against the left is so deep and hard that it has already wounded us," continued Abecassis.

MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to Abecassis’ remarks and tweeted, "Where does all this good come from? Yael joins the Gantz and Lapid campaign that only adds more seats to us, the racists, the inciters and the inhumane. Thank God. Thank you, thank you very much. Keep going."

Minister Ofir Akunis said in response to Abecassis' remarks, "The leftists are once again demonstrating their true, contemptuous attitude toward the Likud supporters in general and the right in particular. If the leaders of the leftist parties, headed by Gantz and Lapid, do not condemn immediately, then their silence will be construed as agreeing with Abecassis.”