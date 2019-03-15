Sbarro terrorist wanted in the US

Ahlam al-Tamimi, who helped the suicide bomber who carried out 2001 attack at Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem, says she is not a terrorist.

Ahlam al-Tamimi, a Jordanian terrorist who assisted in the 2001 suicide bombing in the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem, responded to a tweet by US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, who linked to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program which offers financial rewards for information on the whereabouts of terrorists, including Tamimi.

Tamimi, who served a prison term for her part in the attack at the Sbarro restaurant and was released as part of an exchange deal with Hamas, said that Greenblatt's remarks showed that he is a "racist figure working for the occupation."

Tamimi, the first woman to join Hamas, was the person who drove the suicide bomber who carried out the Sbarro attack.

In 2017, the FBI placed her on its "Most Wanted Terrorist" list, charging her with "conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against US nationals outside the US, resulting in death."

15 people, including two American citizens, were killed in the attack. Over 120 others were injured, including four Americans.

Tamimi rejected the description of the Palestinians as terrorists and the statement that she herself is a terrorist operative. "The United States and Israel are two sides of the same coin, and both serve the same goal, which is the Zionist enterprise in the region," she said.

Tamimi noted that the Americans want to prosecute her for her involvement in the killing of two American citizens "in the framework of the division of roles with Israel in the persecution of Palestinian fighters."