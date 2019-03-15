Israeli politicians condemn rocket fire on central Israel

Politicians from across the spectrum demand action against the Gaza-based terrorist groups following attack on Gush Dan.

Israeli politicians from across the spectrum on Thursday night condemned the rocket fire from Gaza on central Israel and called for action against the Gaza-based terrorist groups.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz said that the attack on Gush Dan "is a serious incident which joins other serious incidents in the south in recent months. We believe that offensive action is required to restore the deterrence which has been eroded."

"To the best of my understanding at the moment, there is an assessment of the situation, the result of which must be a significant and severe response - otherwise deterrence will not be renewed," Gantz said.

He added that "alongside the demand for operative attacks, we will continue to back the IDF, follow the security assessments and continue to monitor developments.”

MK Yair Lapid, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, also responded to the rocket fire on central Israel.

"Rockets fired at our citizens are an unacceptable act of aggression. No government would accept attacks like this and Israel is no different. We will not tolerate any breach of our sovereignty and have the absolute right to respond with force and protect the people of Israel," he tweeted.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon, chairman of the Telem party and a member of the Blue and White party, said, "The firing tonight is a serious incident that joins an intolerable routine of terror aimed mainly at the communities in the Gaza envelope.”

“Israel needs and can forcefully bring back the eroded deterrence and exact a price for violating sovereignty of every kind. I trust the IDF and its commanders who will know how to do it," he added.

Finance Minister and Political Security Cabinet member Moshe Kahlon responded to the rocket fire and said, "This evening's incident is serious and there will be a response, as long as it is necessary. There is no immunity for anyone. All the organizations in the Gaza Strip are terrorist organizations and must be treated as such. I will support the return of the targeted killings policy because in my opinion there is no immunity to anyone in the political echelon of Hamas or any other terrorist organization."

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said, "Those who restrain themselves after the firing of balloons in the Gaza envelope receive Fajr missiles in Tel Aviv. It is impossible to train terrorist organizations whose sole purpose is to harm Israel. The root of the terror from Gaza began with the Disengagement. How do we cut off terrorism? You can understand yourself.”

The Otzma Yehudit party called to renew the policy of targeted killings. "We demand that the Prime Minister instruct the IDF tonight to resume the targeted killings policy and eliminate at least 50 terrorists from the Islamic Jihad."

"Anyone who raises his hand against the State of Israel and sends a missile to population centers should know that he will be wiped off the face of the earth. The Israeli government must respond with determination and force,” it added.

The Union of Right-Wing Parties said that "the Israeli government's containment policy tonight received a rocket to the center of Tel Aviv. The security consultations and the laundered words should be replaced by actions. Only a disproportionate response will restore security and national honor to the State of Israel."

The chairman of the party, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, added, "In response to the Qatari suitcases of money, we received missiles tonight on Tel Aviv. They shoot and we pay. The time has come to stop containing Hamas and to act to topple the Hamas regime."

New Right chairman Naftali Bennett also responded to the rocket attack and said, "Regardless who is behind the firing tonight, Hamas bears responsibility. In the past year I have said clearly that those who are lenient towards fire-starting kite launchers will get missiles. And anyone who shows restraint to missiles on Sderot, will get missiles on Tel Aviv."

He added, "The time has come to defeat Hamas once and for all. Not more shooting at sand dunes without causing harm to the enemy, but time for an uncompromising pursuit and systematic neutralization of Hamas' leaders."

"I call upon the Prime Minister to instruct the IDF to present the Security Cabinet with a plan to defeat Hamas," concluded Bennett.