'There is no real argument about the need to react'

Former national security adviser believes that the elections will not be a factor in determining the response to the rocket fire from Gaza.

Yaakov Amidror, a retired major general and former Israeli national security adviser, says he believes Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is “experienced and sober enough” that electoral pressure would not be a factor in determining his response to the rocket fire from Gaza.

“There is no real argument in the Jewish community about the need to react. All the candidates in the Jewish side of the parliament clearly will stand behind the decision to react," he said after two rockets were fired from Gaza towards Tel Aviv.