It is time to move away from the divisive question of who is a Jew and ask something more essential – what is a Jew?

The essence of life: What is a Jew?

It is time to move away from the divisive question of who is a Jew and ask something more essential – what is a Jew?

The first half of this episode offers Rav Mike’s thoughts on the subject.

The second half is a conversation on the same with Rabbi Aaron Leibowitz, social activist and head of the Chuppot initiative offering marriage to Israelis outside of the aegis of the state rabbinate.